MP Kassem Hashem tells LBCI: The resistance exhibits rationality and wisdom in its approach to dealing with Israel

MP Kassem Hashem stated that recent negotiations failed to reach an agreement and end the war because of Israeli obstinacy and their insistence on controlling one crossing and expanding another.



He said in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is facing internal pressure from the families of the hostages and within the political sphere. His government is determined to lead the region into a full-scale war."



He added, "We are still in an open confrontation with Israel, which continues to occupy our sovereignty, does not recognize resolutions or international norms, and continues to attack us."



Hashem highlighted that the resistance's actions affirm the "balance of deterrence" and emphasized that it is approaching its dealings with Israel with rationality in order to "thwart its opportunities."



He pointed out that "Israel has exaggerated the response, claiming that thousands of rockets were fired, while the resistance only prepared 340 rockets, and the drones successfully reached their designated targets."