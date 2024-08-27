Algerian ship arrives off Tripoli oil facilities with fuel shipment for Lebanon

The Algerian tanker "Ain Akra" arrived off the coast of the Tripoli oil facilities in Beddaoui on Tuesday. The vessel is anchored in the open sea near the oil tanks, awaiting permission to unload its cargo.



The ship is carrying 30,000 metric tons of Algerian fuel oil, a donation from the Algerian government.



This shipment is intended to assist Lebanon in addressing its fuel shortages, which are critical for powering the country's electricity production plants.