Lebanese FM continues talks on UNIFIL mandate extension

Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib is continuing discussions with ambassadors from permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council regarding extending the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate.



Bou Habib met with French Ambassador Hervé Magro and US Ambassador Lisa Johnson to address specific points in the UNIFIL’s mandate extension draft resolution.



France submitted the draft in blue text to the Security Council. The resolution is expected to be discussed by council members later on Wednesday in Beirut, with a potential vote during the same session.