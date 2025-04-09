Israeli military: Drone downed in Lebanon due to technical malfunction, no risk of information leak

Lebanon News
09-04-2025 | 11:25
High views
Israeli military: Drone downed in Lebanon due to technical malfunction, no risk of information leak
0min
Israeli military: Drone downed in Lebanon due to technical malfunction, no risk of information leak

The Israeli military said that one of its drones crashed inside Lebanese territory due to a technical malfunction. Authorities noted there was no risk of sensitive information being leaked from the downed drone. 

