Hostile artillery shelling and airstrike target Kfarkela, South Lebanon

2024-08-28 | 10:03
Hostile artillery shelling and airstrike target Kfarkela, South Lebanon
Hostile artillery shelling and airstrike target Kfarkela, South Lebanon

On Wednesday, the town of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon was struck by both hostile artillery shelling and an airstrike.

Lebanon News

Artillery

Shelling

Airstrike

Kfarkela

South Lebanon

