Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal

Lebanon News
2024-08-28 | 10:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal

On Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved the renewal of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate for another year.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized that extending UNIFIL's mandate is crucial for maintaining stability in southern Lebanon and expressed gratitude for the ongoing support and cooperation from the Security Council.

Mikati reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to working closely with UNIFIL to address the challenges and threats to stability in the south. 

He also reiterated Lebanon's commitment to implementing relevant international resolutions, including Resolution 1701.

In his statement, Mikati expressed Lebanon's profound gratitude to the Security Council members for their dedicated efforts in renewing UNIFIL's mandate. 

He acknowledged France's crucial role in achieving consensus and its ongoing support for Lebanon's stability. 

Mikati also thanked the United States for understanding Lebanon's unique situation and supporting UNIFIL's mandate during this critical time. 

He appreciated the friendly and allied countries supporting the extension, especially Algeria, for leading the campaign and consistently standing by Lebanon. 

He concluded by thanking all Security Council members who voted in favor of the extension.

He added: "We must also extend our appreciation to Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib for his efforts in securing this decision in line with Lebanon's highest interests."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

UNIFIL

Mandate

Renewal

Global Support

Resolution 1701

Security Council

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters
'Ain Akra' ship arrives at Tripoli oil facilities, Algerian-Lebanese cooperation praised
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-23

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets UN envoy, discusses UNIFIL mandate renewal and Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:38

Lebanese Foreign Ministry praises UN Security Council for renewing UNIFIL mandate

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

UNIFIL mandate renewed for another year by the UN Security Council

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

The high cost of defense: Israel spends $120 million to counter Hezbollah's $1.34 million attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Hope for Lebanon's healthcare: Hospitals see budget increase as Health Ministry aims for recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:38

Lebanese Foreign Ministry praises UN Security Council for renewing UNIFIL mandate

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Severe phosphorus inhalation case in Khiam, South Lebanon: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-23

EU's Borrell says reduced German aid to Ukraine 'worrisome'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-27

Algerian ship arrives off Tripoli oil facilities with fuel shipment for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

The high cost of defense: Israel spends $120 million to counter Hezbollah's $1.34 million attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:04

Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Ibrahim Kanaan resigns from Free Patriotic Movement

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:30

Israeli drone strike hits Odaisseh; phosphorus shelling reported near Markaba, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:23

Israel announces killing of Islamic Jihad official at Syrian-Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More