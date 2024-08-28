On Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved the renewal of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate for another year.



Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized that extending UNIFIL's mandate is crucial for maintaining stability in southern Lebanon and expressed gratitude for the ongoing support and cooperation from the Security Council.



Mikati reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to working closely with UNIFIL to address the challenges and threats to stability in the south.



He also reiterated Lebanon's commitment to implementing relevant international resolutions, including Resolution 1701.



In his statement, Mikati expressed Lebanon's profound gratitude to the Security Council members for their dedicated efforts in renewing UNIFIL's mandate.



He acknowledged France's crucial role in achieving consensus and its ongoing support for Lebanon's stability.



Mikati also thanked the United States for understanding Lebanon's unique situation and supporting UNIFIL's mandate during this critical time.



He appreciated the friendly and allied countries supporting the extension, especially Algeria, for leading the campaign and consistently standing by Lebanon.



He concluded by thanking all Security Council members who voted in favor of the extension.



He added: "We must also extend our appreciation to Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib for his efforts in securing this decision in line with Lebanon's highest interests."