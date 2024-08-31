News
Firefighters persist in containing Yohmor Al Shaqif fire in South Lebanon following Israeli artillery shelling
Lebanon News
2024-08-31 | 05:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Firefighters persist in containing Yohmor Al Shaqif fire in South Lebanon following Israeli artillery shelling
The municipality of Yohmor Al Shaqif reported that "firefighting teams from the Lebanese Civil Defense, the Islamic Health Association's Civil Defense, and the Risala Scout are still combating the fire that broke out on Saturday morning on the western outskirts of the town, facing the areas of Deir Seryan and Taybeh.
The teams are making a concentrated effort to control the fires due to the rugged terrain, while hostile drones repeatedly drop incendiary materials on the fire-affected area."
Lebanon News
Firefighters
Yohmor Al Shaqif
Fire
South Lebanon
Israeli
Artillery Shelling
