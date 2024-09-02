The caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and emphasized the need for its full implementation, the withdrawal of Israel from the remaining occupied Lebanese territories, and the resolution of outstanding disputes through diplomacy.



During his meeting with the Greek Ambassador to Lebanon, Despina Koukoulopoulou, Bou Habib stressed the "need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza."



He also emphasized the "need to support the joint declaration by the eight European countries, including Greece, which agreed on the necessity of reassessing the EU's policy towards Syria in preparation for resolving the Syrian refugee crisis."



In this context, the Foreign Minister confirmed that "the solution to the Syrian refugee crisis in the region, and specifically in Lebanon, lies in activating early recovery projects in Syria and redirecting humanitarian aid to within Syria to ensure decent living conditions for returning Syrians in their homeland."