President of the Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies, Jean Abboud, warned against illegal travel agencies and explained that the names of these agencies are being reported to the Ministry of Tourism so that it can take appropriate measures.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he recounted recent cases of fraud, stating: "Some agencies deceive citizens by selling fake tickets and bogus packages. Following complaints, one of these agencies was shut down."



He added: "There are also fake companies from 'neighboring' markets that promote themselves in Beirut, offering services at lower prices, leading travelers into deception and scams."



Regarding the new fast-track lane for passengers at Beirut Airport, he mentioned that it will take about six months for the project to be completed.



He explained how the fast-track lane will affect business class bookings, noting that while they are profitable and significant, it will encourage more of these bookings.



However, it will reduce the revenue from the VIP lounge, as business class travelers currently rent the VIP lounge due to airport congestion, which will decrease once the fast-track lane is operational.



On another note, he stated that since October 7, the travel sector has seen a decline, with cancellations surpassing bookings, and confirmed that the effects of the Gaza conflict are still being felt.



He explained that the impact varied among tourism sectors, with initial growth in early July before events took a downturn. The biggest loss was in the charter sector, which was virtually non-existent in August, the peak season.