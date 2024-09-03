Ex-Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of embezzling bank funds: LBCI sources

LBCI sources revealed on Tuesday that the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, Jamal al-Hajjar, issued an order to detain the former Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh, for investigation on suspicion of embezzling bank funds.



Additionally, a judicial official told AFP that the Public Prosecutor "arrested Salameh after questioning him for three hours on suspicions of embezzlement from the Central Bank exceeding $40 million."