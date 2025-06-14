Pope calls for 'responsibility and reason' from Israel, Iran

Pope Leo XIV on Saturday called on Israel and Iran to show responsibility and reason as the two arch-foes clashed in their largest conflict.



"The situation in Iran and Israel has seriously deteriorated at such a delicate moment. I wish to renew an appeal for responsibility and reason forcefully," the pope said in a statement.



"The commitment to build a safer world free from the nuclear threat must be pursued through a respectful meeting and sincere dialogue," he said. "No one should ever threaten the existence of the other."



AFP