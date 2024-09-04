Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA

The National News Agency (NNA) reported on Wednesday that Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes targeting the outskirts of several villages and valleys in the western sector, including Majdal Zoun, Jebbayn, Wadi Hassan, Wadi Zebqine, Aaziyyeh, east and south of Tyre.



Additionally, Israeli aircraft conducted airstrikes on the Salhani area on the outskirts of the town of Ramyeh, using several missiles.