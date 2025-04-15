Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption

15-04-2025 | 03:50
Lebanon&#39;s President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption
0min
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun visited the General Directorate of State Security headquarters in Ramleh Al Bayda, where he met with Director General Major General Edgard Lawandos and senior officers. 

During the visit, Aoun delivered a firm message to the officers, stating that their core mission must be to combat corruption, which he described as the root of Lebanon's economic crisis and the suffering of its people.

"There will be no leniency toward the corrupt and those who violate the law," Aoun declared. "No one will be protected. Reject any pressure that may come your way."

French military aircraft delivers explosives equipment to Lebanese Army
Lebanon's fuel prices decrease
