Lebanese President Joseph Aoun visited the General Directorate of State Security headquarters in Ramleh Al Bayda, where he met with Director General Major General Edgard Lawandos and senior officers.



During the visit, Aoun delivered a firm message to the officers, stating that their core mission must be to combat corruption, which he described as the root of Lebanon's economic crisis and the suffering of its people.



"There will be no leniency toward the corrupt and those who violate the law," Aoun declared. "No one will be protected. Reject any pressure that may come your way."