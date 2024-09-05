Quintet Committee to meet in Beirut on September 14: Le Drian’s visit to follow?

Regarding the ongoing political crisis in Lebanon, particularly concerning finding solutions for the presidential file, a meeting was held in Saudi Arabia between French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and advisor Nizar Al-Aloula.



Reports indicated that an agreement was reached for the Quintet Committee to convene in Beirut at the ambassadorial level on September 14.



Following this meeting, a decision will be made on whether Le Drian will visit Beirut.