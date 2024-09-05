Quintet Committee to meet in Beirut on September 14: Le Drian’s visit to follow?

Lebanon News
2024-09-05 | 11:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Quintet Committee to meet in Beirut on September 14: Le Drian’s visit to follow?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Quintet Committee to meet in Beirut on September 14: Le Drian’s visit to follow?

Regarding the ongoing political crisis in Lebanon, particularly concerning finding solutions for the presidential file, a meeting was held in Saudi Arabia between French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and advisor Nizar Al-Aloula.

Reports indicated that an agreement was reached for the Quintet Committee to convene in Beirut at the ambassadorial level on September 14. 

Following this meeting, a decision will be made on whether Le Drian will visit Beirut.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Saudi Arabia

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Nizar Al-Aloula

Quintet Committee

LBCI Next
Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: Consultation and dialogue are major challenges in current circumstances
Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-02

Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Former c.bank chief Riad Salameh’s $40 million legal battle: Lebanon takes action as Justice Ministry steps in

LBCI
World News
05:46

Putin thanks Saudi Arabia's MBS for helping major US-Russia prisoner swap

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-04

Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Former c.bank chief Riad Salameh’s $40 million legal battle: Lebanon takes action as Justice Ministry steps in

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:23

Trump vows to make US the 'world capital' in cryptocurrency

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Quintet Committee to meet in Beirut on September 14: Le Drian’s visit to follow?

LBCI
World News
2024-08-31

Russia says five killed, 46 injured in Ukraine strike on Belgorod

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-09

Lebanon welcomes diplomatic leaders' joint statement for stability in the south

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Former c.bank chief Riad Salameh’s $40 million legal battle: Lebanon takes action as Justice Ministry steps in

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Netanyahu's Gaza gambit: Why he won't let go of the Philadelphi Corridor - An analysis

LBCI
World News
07:32

Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as French PM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00

Hamas source to LBCI: Netanyahu's stance on Philadelphi Corridor is driven by political motives

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More