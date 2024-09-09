Gulf Cooperation Council condemns Israeli violations, calls for full implementation of UN Resolution 1701

The Ministerial Council reaffirmed the Gulf Cooperation Council's positions in support of the Lebanese people and its continuous backing for Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and stability, as well as for the Lebanese Army, which protects its borders and combats threats from extremist groups.



The council also emphasized the importance of implementing comprehensive political and economic reforms to ensure that Lebanon overcomes its political and economic crisis and does not become a hub for terrorists, drug trafficking, or other criminal activities that threaten regional security and stability.



Furthermore, the Ministerial Council condemned the repeated Israeli violations on Lebanon, stressing the necessity of fully implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for Israel to respect Lebanese borders and for the Lebanese government to exercise control over all Lebanese territories under relevant Security Council resolutions and the Taif Agreement, to ensure the country's full sovereignty with no arms except those authorized by the Lebanese government and no authority other than its own.



The council also emphasized the need to avoid military escalation along the Lebanese-Israeli border, protect civilians, exercise restraint, and avoid engaging in regional conflicts to prevent the expansion of regional disputes.



Additionally, the Ministerial Council supported the efforts of the Quintet Committee regarding Lebanon, which highlighted the urgency of holding presidential elections and implementing necessary economic reforms for the Lebanese government to meet its responsibilities to its citizens.



The council commended the efforts of Lebanon's partners in restoring and strengthening cooperation between Lebanon and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and their support for the role of the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces in maintaining its security.