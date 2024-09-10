Final toll: 12 injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-09-10 | 12:27
High views
Final toll: 12 injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon
Final toll: 12 injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon

On Tuesday, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center confirmed the final toll: 12 people were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrike

Nabatieh

