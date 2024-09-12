Speaker Berri to EU chief Borrell: Lebanon does not seek war, but has the right to defend itself

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, at the second presidential residence in Ain al-Tineh on Thursday.



The meeting lasted about an hour and was attended by EU Ambassador to Lebanon Sandra De Waele and Berri's media advisor, Ali Hamdan.



The discussion focused on the general situation in Lebanon and the region, with particular attention to Israel's ongoing aggression against Gaza and Lebanon and the subsequent security and political consequences for the Middle East.



Berri praised Borrell's humanitarian stance and his acknowledgment of the realities of the Israeli aggression, which has been ongoing for nearly a year. He emphasized that Lebanon does not seek war but has the right and capability to defend itself.



Berri also referred to Borrell's visit to UNIFIL forces in Naqoura, where he witnessed the extent of Israel's hostility firsthand.



On Lebanon's internal political situation, Berri reiterated that the government continues to operate within its constitutional powers, particularly during the presidential vacancy. He reaffirmed his commitment to resolving the presidential stalemate, referencing an initiative proposed over a year ago to address the issue.

On the sideline of this meeting, the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, also met with Speaker Berri at Ain al-Tineh.