Arab League reaffirms solidarity with Lebanon amid Israeli aggression: Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that although Arab foreign ministers decided during the recent Council of the Arab League meeting to delay all political decisions related to Arab issues until March to focus on supporting Palestine, Lebanon's situation was included in the discussions under the decision titled "Developments in the Palestinian Cause and the Arab-Israeli Conflict."



In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that the Council affirmed in the eighth paragraph of this decision the "importance of full solidarity with Lebanon and the strong condemnation of the ongoing Israeli aggression."



It also confirmed support for Lebanon in its resistance against Israeli attacks.



According to the ministry's statement, the Council held Israel responsible for the potential deterioration of the region's situation. It warned of the consequences of launching a wide-scale aggression on Lebanon in light of recent developments, which could lead to a regional war.



The Council also "condemned the increasing Israeli attacks on Lebanon recently, which have become alarmingly worrisome and are terrorizing the Lebanese in populated areas," according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.