Israeli army reports 55 rockets fired from southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-09-14 | 03:25
High views
Israeli army reports 55 rockets fired from southern Lebanon
Israeli army reports 55 rockets fired from southern Lebanon

The Israeli army reported on Saturday that approximately 55 rockets were launched from southern Lebanon within one hour.

Lebanon News

Israel

Army

Lebanon

South

Rockets

