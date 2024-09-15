Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots

The Israeli army escalated its airstrikes on Saturday evening, targeting areas in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali and Kouakh in the Hermel District near the Syrian border, as well as Saraain near the highway between Zahle and Baalbek.



According to a statement from Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health, the airstrikes injured four people in the Kouakh area, including children.



Meanwhile, a statement from the Israeli army said, "The airstrikes in the Bekaa targeted weapons depots belonging to Hezbollah."



Additionally, Israeli aircraft targeted seven regions located in southern Lebanon, reaching as far as the Sarafand area between Sidon and Tyre.