Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots

Lebanon News
2024-09-15 | 00:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots

The Israeli army escalated its airstrikes on Saturday evening, targeting areas in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali and Kouakh in the Hermel District near the Syrian border, as well as Saraain near the highway between Zahle and Baalbek.

According to a statement from Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health, the airstrikes injured four people in the Kouakh area, including children.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Israeli army said, "The airstrikes in the Bekaa targeted weapons depots belonging to Hezbollah."

Additionally, Israeli aircraft targeted seven regions located in southern Lebanon, reaching as far as the Sarafand area between Sidon and Tyre.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Bekaa

South Lebanon

Strikes

Israel

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Civil Defense quells Bourj Hammoud landfill blaze after three days of intense effort
Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-17

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Aitaroun, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-08

Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-07

Twelve Israeli airstrikes trigger fires in South Lebanon; citizens injured by shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-31

Israeli airstrikes target forests and outskirts in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Security sources confirm to LBCI: Israeli drones drop evacuation leaflets over al-Wazzani; about 1,000, mostly farmers, remain in the area

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Israeli forces drop leaflets over South Lebanon's Wazzani village, urge evacuation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:02

Civil Defense quells Bourj Hammoud landfill blaze after three days of intense effort

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Large fire breaks out in Bejjeh, Byblos district

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-10

iPhone 16: The AI Revolution Shaping the Future of Smartphones

LBCI
Sports News
05:55

Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-29

Israeli artillery shells multiple locations in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
05:55

Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Israeli forces drop leaflets over South Lebanon's Wazzani village, urge evacuation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New education policy sparks controversy: Lebanon's approach to illegal Syrian students

LBCI
Middle East News
01:10

Sirens sound in 10 Israeli locations amid drone warning; over 30 rockets fired from Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More