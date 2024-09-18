Hezbollah-procured walkie-talkies explode, causing injuries and damage

Preliminary information indicated that several wireless devices—walkie-talkies—exploded Wednesday in the southern suburbs of Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa region.



A security source told Reuters that the communication devices that exploded today were portable walkie-talkies, not the pager devices that exploded Tuesday.



The source added that Hezbollah purchased the portable walkie-talkies about five months ago, around the same time the group bought the pagers.



The new wave of explosions involving ICOM V82 walkie-talkies caused numerous injuries and led to damage and fires inside cars and homes.



Furthermore, the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Red Cross informed LBCI that injuries have been reported in several areas, including Tebnine, Tyre, Nabatieh, the Bekaa, Shebaa, the southern suburbs of Beirut, and Baalbek.



