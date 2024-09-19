Sources familiar with French moves regarding Lebanon reported that President Emmanuel Macron has deviated from the usual practice of issuing statements from France's Foreign Ministry about the Middle East situation.



Instead, he personally contacted Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Army Commander General Joseph Aoun. Macron is also in communication with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



The sources told LBCI that Macron, in his communications, requested restraint and avoidance of escalation. He emphasized that France stands with Lebanon.



The sources noted that Berri and Mikati asked Macron to support Lebanon at the Security Council session scheduled for Friday, which may involve a vote on a resolution concerning the Lebanese situation.



Macron assured that the French mission would facilitate this matter and that Lebanon could rely on the French diplomatic mission, as it did during the renewal of UNIFIL's mandate.



However, the sources did not confirm whether France would commit to the specific resolution language desired by Lebanon.



The sources also confirmed that French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to Lebanon is still scheduled, and he may arrive early next week, ahead of the planned date.