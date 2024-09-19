Explosives planted in devices before arrival in Lebanon, Lebanon's UN mission says, Reuters reports

2024-09-19 | 15:57
Explosives planted in devices before arrival in Lebanon, Lebanon&#39;s UN mission says, Reuters reports
Explosives planted in devices before arrival in Lebanon, Lebanon's UN mission says, Reuters reports

A preliminary investigation by Lebanese authorities into the communications devices that blew up in Lebanon this week found that they were implanted with explosives before arriving in the country, according to a letter sent to the U.N. Security Council by Lebanon's mission to the United Nations.

The authorities also determined the devices, which included pagers and hand-held radios, were detonated by sending electronic messages to the devices, says the letter, seen by Reuters on Thursday. Israel was responsible for the planning and execution of the attacks, Lebanon's U.N. mission said.


Reuters

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Investigation

Explosives

Security Council

United Nations

