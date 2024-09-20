Reuters: Hezbollah distributed pagers after inspecting them hours before explosions

Two security sources reported that Hezbollah distributed new Gold Apollo-branded pagers to its members just hours before thousands of them detonated in attacks this week, indicating that the group was confident the devices were safe despite ongoing inspections of electronic equipment to monitor threats.



One source noted that a member of the Iran-aligned group received a new pager on Monday, which exploded the next day while still in its packaging.



The second source stated that a pager received by a senior member a few days earlier caused injuries to one of his subordinates when it exploded.



