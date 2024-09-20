White House announces US had no prior knowledge of Israeli strikes on Beirut

The White House National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, stated that the U.S. had no prior knowledge of the Israeli airstrikes on Beirut.



In addition, he emphasized that no one has lost hope for a deal to release hostages and establish a ceasefire in Gaza.



The White House also strongly advised Americans against traveling to Lebanon and confirmed ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent an escalation of conflict along the Israeli-Lebanese border.



"We continue to believe that a diplomatic solution in the Middle East is the best way forward," he said.