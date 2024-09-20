The Israeli military spokesperson, Avichai Adraee, announced that "the Israeli army has successfully targeted Ibrahim Aqil, the head of operational systems for Hezbollah and the actual commander of the organization's Radwan force."



Adraee indicated that "Israeli warplanes conducted precise airstrikes earlier today in the Beirut area, guided by intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate. The strikes resulted in the death of Aqil, along with several senior commanders within Hezbollah's operational systems and Radwan force."



The Israeli military emphasized that this operation represents a significant blow to Hezbollah's leadership and operational capabilities.