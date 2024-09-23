Updated toll: Israeli strikes killed 100, injuring over 400 in South Lebanon

2024-09-23 | 07:22
Updated toll: Israeli strikes killed 100, injuring over 400 in South Lebanon
Updated toll: Israeli strikes killed 100, injuring over 400 in South Lebanon

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry issued an updated report on the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanese towns and villages, stating that the relentless Israeli attacks killed 100, including women, children, and paramedics, and injured over 400.

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations

LBCI
Middle East News
13:24

Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:16

Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs kills 53; one missing person found alive

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Lebanon's Minister of Culture's office receives call to leave immediately due to targeting threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Lebanon closes schools in South Lebanon, Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, and Beirut's southern suburbs

