The media office of Telecommunications Minister Johnny Corm clarified that Israel has not breached the official telecom network.



It explained that the messages received by Lebanese citizens in several areas on Monday were simply deceptive acts using electronic applications, requiring no sophisticated technology to penetrate the network.



He pointed out that "the Ministry of Telecommunications is working to address the issue by transitioning from the current IP IMS system to the TDM system, which is less vulnerable to breaches and can be more effectively controlled."



He also emphasized that the ministry has secured the landline network, noting that Lebanon's telecom system already blocks calls from Israel, and the Israeli dialing code is banned on the Lebanese network.