The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced on Monday that 182 people have been killed and 727 injured in the latest Israeli airstrikes on towns and villages in southern Lebanon.



Among the casualties are children, women, and paramedics.



The figures were provided in a second update from the Public Health Emergency Operations Center, which has been monitoring the situation since the airstrikes began earlier in the day.



Minister of Public Health Firas Abiad is scheduled to hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. to address the health impacts of the Israeli attacks and provide any further updates.