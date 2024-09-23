The Palestinian militant group Hamas condemned Monday Israeli strikes on south Lebanon which saw the deadliest bombardment in nearly a year of cross-border clashes between Hezbollah and Israel.



"We, in the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, affirm that this wide-scale barbaric aggression is a war crime," Hamas said in a statement, adding that the group reaffirmed "our solidarity with our brothers in Hezbollah and the brotherly Lebanese people."

AFP