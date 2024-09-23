Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

Lebanon News
2024-09-23 | 11:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli strike hits Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

An Israeli strike targeted Beirut's southern suburbs on Monday specifically Bir Al Abed, according to a Reuters security source.

The Israeli strike on Monday evening on the southern suburbs of Beirut targeted senior Hezbollah leader Ali Karaki, the head of the southern front, a security source told Reuters.

Karaki's fate was unclear, the source added.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Strike

Beirut

Suburbs

LBCI Next
Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa
EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs kills 53; one missing person found alive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-22

Two bodies recovered from rubble in Beirut's southern suburbs after Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-22

Civil Defense: Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-22

Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 45

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:36

Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:24

UN chief 'gravely alarmed' by Lebanon civilian casualties: Spokesman

LBCI
Middle East News
15:05

Jordan's Safadi calls for immediate end to Lebanon escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:47

Hezbollah: Senior leader Ali Karaki ‘in good health,’ denies assassination claims

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Lebanon's Telecommunications Minister: No breach of the network by Israel; messages are merely fraud by apps

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Rocket falls in Mayrouba in the Keserwan district with no reported injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-17

Hezbollah's pagers: How they work and what could have triggered their explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-22

Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 45

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:16

Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs kills 53; one missing person found alive

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Israel army says to launch 'large-scale' strikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Lebanon's Minister of Culture's office receives call to leave immediately due to targeting threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Rocket falls in Mayrouba in the Keserwan district with no reported injuries

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More