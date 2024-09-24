News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and eastern Lebanon amid rising tensions
Lebanon News
2024-09-24 | 00:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and eastern Lebanon amid rising tensions
Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Tuesday, targeting several Lebanese regions.
The strikes hit the southern areas of Kfar Fila, Roumine, Deir El-Zahrani, Doueir, Ebba, and Zawtar.
In addition, the airstrikes targeted Nabi Chit, Bodai, the Chaat intersection, Hermel, Baalbek, and the village of Douris.
Lebanon News
Israel
Airstrike
South
Lebanon
War
Baalbek
Hermel
Next
EU's Borrell: Nearly a full-fledged war in Lebanon
Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon, Bekaa, and Baalbek kill 492, including 35 children: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon, Bekaa, and Baalbek kill 492, including 35 children: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
09:50
Israeli airstrike targets ambulance in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:50
Israeli airstrike targets ambulance in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:16
Lebanon closes schools in South Lebanon, Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, and Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
06:16
Lebanon closes schools in South Lebanon, Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, and Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
06:00
Mikati urges international pressure on Israel, warns of 'war of extermination' in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:00
Mikati urges international pressure on Israel, warns of 'war of extermination' in southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:17
Lebanon's PM Mikati holds meetings to discuss government efforts addressing humanitarian impact of Israeli attack
Lebanon News
05:17
Lebanon's PM Mikati holds meetings to discuss government efforts addressing humanitarian impact of Israeli attack
0
Lebanon News
04:37
Iran's President Pezeshkian tells CNN: Israel's strikes on Hezbollah threaten regional conflict
Lebanon News
04:37
Iran's President Pezeshkian tells CNN: Israel's strikes on Hezbollah threaten regional conflict
0
Lebanon News
04:36
Le Drian urges diplomatic solutions to combat violence in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:36
Le Drian urges diplomatic solutions to combat violence in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
03:53
Israel says over 50 projectiles fired from Lebanon Tuesday morning
Lebanon News
03:53
Israel says over 50 projectiles fired from Lebanon Tuesday morning
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:01
China 'firmly supports' Lebanon in maintaining its security
World News
01:01
China 'firmly supports' Lebanon in maintaining its security
0
Lebanon News
04:36
Le Drian urges diplomatic solutions to combat violence in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:36
Le Drian urges diplomatic solutions to combat violence in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
17:29
UAE expresses 'deep concern' over Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Lebanon News
17:29
UAE expresses 'deep concern' over Israeli attacks on Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:22
Updated toll: Israeli strikes killed 100, injuring over 400 in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:22
Updated toll: Israeli strikes killed 100, injuring over 400 in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:52
Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
Lebanon News
11:52
Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
2
World News
15:36
Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
World News
15:36
Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
3
Lebanon News
10:55
Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district
Lebanon News
10:55
Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district
4
Lebanon News
11:42
Rocket falls in Mayrouba in the Keserwan district with no reported injuries
Lebanon News
11:42
Rocket falls in Mayrouba in the Keserwan district with no reported injuries
5
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)
6
Lebanon News
17:00
Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Chtoura in Bekaa district
Lebanon News
17:00
Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Chtoura in Bekaa district
7
Lebanon News
00:19
Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases
Lebanon News
00:19
Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases
8
Lebanon News
08:19
Israel army says to launch 'large-scale' strikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
08:19
Israel army says to launch 'large-scale' strikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More