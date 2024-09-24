Israeli airstrikes hit southern and eastern Lebanon amid rising tensions

Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Tuesday, targeting several Lebanese regions.



The strikes hit the southern areas of Kfar Fila, Roumine, Deir El-Zahrani, Doueir, Ebba, and Zawtar.



In addition, the airstrikes targeted Nabi Chit, Bodai, the Chaat intersection, Hermel, Baalbek, and the village of Douris.