Israeli airstrikes hit southern and eastern Lebanon amid rising tensions

2024-09-24 | 00:36
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and eastern Lebanon amid rising tensions
0min
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and eastern Lebanon amid rising tensions

Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Tuesday, targeting several Lebanese regions.

The strikes hit the southern areas of Kfar Fila, Roumine, Deir El-Zahrani, Doueir, Ebba, and Zawtar.

In addition, the airstrikes targeted Nabi Chit, Bodai, the Chaat intersection, Hermel, Baalbek, and the village of Douris.

EU's Borrell: Nearly a full-fledged war in Lebanon
Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases
