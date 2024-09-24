Qatar Airways suspends flights to Beirut due to heightened tensions

Qatar Airways announced a temporary suspension of flights to and from Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport due to escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. The suspension will remain in effect until Wednesday.



This decision follows intense airstrikes targeting Lebanon, marking the most severe aerial bombardment the country has faced since hostilities began a year ago, triggered by the ongoing conflict in Gaza.



In a statement, Qatar Airways emphasized, "The safety of our passengers remains our top priority."