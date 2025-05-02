Speaker Berri briefed on Washington talks: MP Kanaan discusses IMF, US officials, and path forward on Lebanese reforms

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received the head of the parliamentary Finance and Budget Committee, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, who briefed him on his recent visit to Washington, including meetings with U.S. administration officials, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the World Bank.



The meeting also covered key legislative reform files currently on the committee’s agenda, as well as upcoming priorities.



Speaking after the meeting, Kanaan said: “I updated Speaker Berri on the details of my visit to Washington and my participation in the IMF and World Bank spring meetings, along with my discussions with U.S. administration officials.”



He added that there was significant interest in Lebanon, particularly in the country’s recent financial, military, and reform-related developments. U.S. officials stressed the importance of fully implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and reinforcing the capabilities of the Lebanese Army to preserve internal stability.



Kanaan emphasized that with regard to financial reforms, efforts are underway to rebuild trust—not only by passing the necessary legislation, but by ensuring its implementation.



This includes advancing financial audits, clarifying responsibilities, and addressing the recovery of depositors’ funds, which have been frozen in Lebanese banks for over five years.