UN rights chief calls for diplomatic efforts to address Lebanon crisis

The U.N. human rights chief on Tuesday called on anyone with influence in the Middle East or elsewhere to seek to avert any further escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, voicing alarm at the sharp escalation.



"U.N. High Commissioner Volker Türk calls on all States and actors with influence in the region and beyond to avert further escalation and do everything they can to ensure full respect for international law," a spokesperson for Turk said at a Geneva press briefing.



At the same press briefing, a WHO official in Lebanon Abdinasir Abubakar said that some hospitals in Lebanon were overwhelmed by the thousands of wounded people arriving, many with injuries to their eyes and faces.





Reuters