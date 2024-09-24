The number of displaced Lebanese has soared to nearly 500,000 since Israel ramped up its military campaign against Hezbollah, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said Tuesday.



Before Israel's recent strikes, Lebanon had around 110,000 displaced, Bou Habib, who was attending the United Nations General Assembly, told an event of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, adding that "now probably they're approaching half a million."



AFP