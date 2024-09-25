Hezbollah claims responsibility for missile attack on Mossad in Tel Aviv suburbs

Hezbollah announced Wednesday that it launched a Qadr-1 ballistic missile aimed at the headquarters of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency located in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.



In its statement, the group claimed that Mossad was responsible for the assassination of key leaders and attacks involving pager explosions and communication devices.



In response, the Israeli military reported that its air defense systems intercepted a missile detected coming from Lebanon shortly after sirens sounded in Tel Aviv.



There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries resulting from the missile launch. The Israeli army stated that there has been no change in civil defense instructions.