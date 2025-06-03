Gaza rescuers say toll from Israeli fire in Rafah rises to 27

Rescuers in Gaza said Israeli fire targeting civilians near an aid distribution center in the southern city of Rafah killed 27 people on Tuesday, raising an earlier toll.

"Twenty-seven people

were killed

and more than 90 injured in the massacre targeting civilians who were waiting for American aid in the Al-Alam area of Rafah," said civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal, who earlier told AFP the deaths occurred "when Israeli forces opened fire with tanks and drones."