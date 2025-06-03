News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza rescuers say toll from Israeli fire in Rafah rises to 27
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-06-2025 | 07:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza rescuers say toll from Israeli fire in Rafah rises to 27
Rescuers in Gaza said Israeli fire targeting civilians near an aid distribution center in the southern city of Rafah killed 27 people on Tuesday, raising an earlier toll.
"Twenty-seven people
were killed
and more than 90 injured in the massacre targeting civilians who were waiting for American aid in the Al-Alam area of Rafah," said civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal, who earlier told AFP the deaths occurred "when Israeli forces opened fire with tanks and drones."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Rescuers
Gaza
Israel
Rafah
UN says 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-25
Rescuers say death toll from Israeli strike on north Gaza home rises to 23
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-25
Rescuers say death toll from Israeli strike on north Gaza home rises to 23
0
World News
2025-04-13
Death toll from Russian strike in Ukraine's Sumy rises to 31: Rescuers
World News
2025-04-13
Death toll from Russian strike in Ukraine's Sumy rises to 31: Rescuers
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-01
Gaza rescuers say Israeli fire kills 22 near US-backed aid center
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-01
Gaza rescuers say Israeli fire kills 22 near US-backed aid center
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19
Gaza rescuers say 52 killed in Israeli strikes Monday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19
Gaza rescuers say 52 killed in Israeli strikes Monday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:38
UN says 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:38
UN says 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:59
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for west of Gaza's Khan Yunis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:59
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for west of Gaza's Khan Yunis
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-02
UN chief calls for 'independent' investigation after Gaza aid deaths
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-02
UN chief calls for 'independent' investigation after Gaza aid deaths
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-02
UK PM Starmer says situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the day'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-02
UK PM Starmer says situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the day'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:40
Poland's new president poses challenge for EU, Ukraine ties
World News
12:40
Poland's new president poses challenge for EU, Ukraine ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-31
Miss Lebanon advances to Top 40 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 10 in Asia & Oceania
Lebanon News
2025-05-31
Miss Lebanon advances to Top 40 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 10 in Asia & Oceania
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Ortagus' departure sparks a flashback to the 90s: Will Lebanon's file be handed to Syria again?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Ortagus' departure sparks a flashback to the 90s: Will Lebanon's file be handed to Syria again?
0
Lebanon News
12:27
MP Raad responds to PM Salam's remarks: We will share our view soon
Lebanon News
12:27
MP Raad responds to PM Salam's remarks: We will share our view soon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Ortagus' departure sparks a flashback to the 90s: Will Lebanon's file be handed to Syria again?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Ortagus' departure sparks a flashback to the 90s: Will Lebanon's file be handed to Syria again?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF reviews Lebanon's economic plan: Finance Minister vows no more off-budget spending
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF reviews Lebanon's economic plan: Finance Minister vows no more off-budget spending
3
Lebanon News
06:42
Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran
Lebanon News
06:42
Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran
4
Lebanon News
04:33
Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:33
Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty
5
Lebanon News
04:49
President Joseph Aoun calls for bold digital transformation at tech forum
Lebanon News
04:49
President Joseph Aoun calls for bold digital transformation at tech forum
6
Lebanon News
06:59
UNIFIL patrol blocked in southern Lebanon over lack of army escort
Lebanon News
06:59
UNIFIL patrol blocked in southern Lebanon over lack of army escort
7
Lebanon News
12:27
MP Raad responds to PM Salam's remarks: We will share our view soon
Lebanon News
12:27
MP Raad responds to PM Salam's remarks: We will share our view soon
8
Lebanon News
07:14
Former minister Ali Hamie named reconstruction adviser to President Aoun
Lebanon News
07:14
Former minister Ali Hamie named reconstruction adviser to President Aoun
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More