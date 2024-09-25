Pope says escalation in Lebanon 'unacceptable'

Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned the "terrible escalation" of the conflict in Lebanon as "unacceptable" after Israeli bombings in the south of the country targeting Hezbollah killed hundreds of people.



"I am saddened by the news coming out of Lebanon," Francis said. "I hope that the international community will make every effort to stop this terrible escalation. This is unacceptable. I express my closeness to the Lebanese people, who have already suffered too much in the recent past."



