Jean Abboud: All airlines suspended flights to Beirut airport; MEA plays major role in facilitating travel for Lebanese

President of the Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies, Jean Abboud, announced in a statement that there is no crisis, as rumored, concerning Lebanese individuals stranded abroad, unlike what occurred at the end of July when foreign airlines stopped coming to Lebanon.



Abboud noted that "the problem we are facing in this regard is limited, and efforts are being made to contain it."



He emphasized that travel and tourism agents in Lebanon are working diligently to follow up on and resolve their clients' issues by rebooking flights with Middle East Airlines, which is causing some delays in their travel plans.



While Abboud pointed out that all Arab and foreign airlines have currently suspended their flights to Beirut Airport, "noting that this situation is under daily review," he expressed pride in Middle East Airlines, which plays a significant role in facilitating travel for Lebanese individuals, both outbound and inbound, during this difficult period by adding extra flights to meet the high demand for travel to and from Lebanon.