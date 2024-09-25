Israel says more than 280 Hezbollah targets hit Wednesday

2024-09-25 | 09:38
Israel says more than 280 Hezbollah targets hit Wednesday
Israel says more than 280 Hezbollah targets hit Wednesday

The Israeli military said it hit more than 280 targets of Hezbollah in Lebanon on Wednesday after the Iran-backed militants fired rockets into northern Israel.

"In total, over 280 Hezbollah terror targets have been struck today in Lebanon, and the Israeli military is continuing to conduct strikes against additional targets," the military said in a statement.

AFP

