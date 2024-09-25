Iraq reaffirms solidarity with Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks

2024-09-25 | 12:33
Iraq reaffirms solidarity with Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks
2min
Iraq reaffirms solidarity with Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks

In solidarity, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani emphasized the government's commitment to supporting Lebanon, reflecting the unified stance of all Iraqis, including religious authorities and various social components.

This statement came during a meeting with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

At the start of the meeting, al-Sudani extended his condolences to Lebanon's government and people for the deaths and injuries of hundreds of innocent citizens due to the ongoing Israeli aggression.

He affirmed Iraq's readiness to assist Lebanon in various ways to help it overcome the current crisis, whether through political channels or humanitarian efforts.

Al-Sudani also highlighted Iraq's call for an Arab and Islamic summit to address the crisis and take strong stances against the aggression, criticizing the international community's failure to uphold human rights in Lebanon and Palestine and to protect the lives of their people. 

He assured the Iraqi government would not hesitate to provide all necessary resources to support its Lebanese counterparts.

