Mikati discusses Israeli aggression with US officials, engages in key diplomatic meetings
Lebanon News
2024-09-25 | 13:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Mikati discusses Israeli aggression with US officials, engages in key diplomatic meetings
Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati began a series of diplomatic meetings in New York during the United Nations General Assembly, ahead of a Security Council session focusing on the situation in Lebanon.
French President Emmanuel Macron met with Mikati, who thanked Macron for France's continued support for Lebanon and its efforts to halt Israeli attacks and reach a comprehensive solution to the regional situation.
Mikati also met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a meeting attended by Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein. They discussed ongoing efforts to end Israeli aggression against Lebanon and resolve the conflict that has persisted since October.
Earlier, Mikati met with Hochstein to discuss efforts to resolve the Gaza conflict and halt Israeli aggression against Lebanon.
Mikati also met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the current regional situation, ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza and southern Lebanon, and efforts to achieve a ceasefire.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
New York
United Nations
General Assembly
