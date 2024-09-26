UN Secretary-General warns ‘hell is breaking loose in Lebanon’ as conflict escalates

Lebanon News
2024-09-26 | 01:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UN Secretary-General warns ‘hell is breaking loose in Lebanon’ as conflict escalates
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UN Secretary-General warns ‘hell is breaking loose in Lebanon’ as conflict escalates

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced deep concern regarding the escalating conflict in Lebanon, which intense Israeli airstrikes have exacerbated. These developments have sparked fears of an all-out war in the Middle East.

During an emergency session of the U.N. Security Council, Guterres warned that "hell is breaking loose in Lebanon."

He emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation, stating, "Diplomatic efforts have intensified to reach a temporary cease-fire."

Lebanon News

United Nations

Antonio Guterres

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrikes

War

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrikes kill three in Aita al-Shaab and one in Qana, South Lebanon
PM Mikati at UN Security Council: Time to reject violence and uphold Lebanon's sovereignty
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon’s towns and villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:16

Israeli airstrikes kill three in Aita al-Shaab and one in Qana, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:52

Aboul Gheit urges UN to act as Lebanon faces 'perilous crossroads' amid Israeli airstrikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

UN Special Coordinator supports 21-day ceasefire, emphasizes need for diplomatic solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Israel says hit about 75 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon overnight

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon’s towns and villages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon’s towns and villages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Crossing the border: Displaced Lebanese seek shelter in Syria amid Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Hezbollah announces targeting of key Israeli military sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 1,247; over 150,000 displaced: Minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:08

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
22:31

US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:24

Biden, Macron call for temporary ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Israeli Army Radio: Israeli army attack town in Mount Lebanon, north of Beirut, for the first time

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Jean Abboud: All airlines suspended flights to Beirut airport; MEA plays major role in facilitating travel for Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

Airstrike hits village of Maaysrah in Ftouh Kesrouane (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 1,247; over 150,000 displaced: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah targets Sheikh Mohammed Amro, head of Hezbollah in Mount Lebanon and North

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More