UN Secretary-General warns ‘hell is breaking loose in Lebanon’ as conflict escalates

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced deep concern regarding the escalating conflict in Lebanon, which intense Israeli airstrikes have exacerbated. These developments have sparked fears of an all-out war in the Middle East.



During an emergency session of the U.N. Security Council, Guterres warned that "hell is breaking loose in Lebanon."



He emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation, stating, "Diplomatic efforts have intensified to reach a temporary cease-fire."