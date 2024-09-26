Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon’s towns and villages

Lebanon News
2024-09-26 | 03:14
High views
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon's towns and villages
2min
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon’s towns and villages

Israeli airstrikes struck various locations across Lebanon from Wednesday night into Thursday, intensifying ongoing tensions in the region.

Among the affected areas was the industrial city of Tyre. In northeastern Lebanon, airstrikes occurred on the outskirts of Hermel. Additional strikes targeted regions between Ali el-Nahri and Nasiriya in the central Bekaa Valley and a house in the al-Tal neighborhood of Hermel.

Further airstrikes were reported on the outskirts of Mjadel, a town in southern Lebanon, and three consecutive attacks were launched in the vicinity of Kfour and Habbouch, along with another strike on Zawtar El Charqiyeh.

The towns of Brital, Makneh, and Younine also were hit by several airstrikes.

In the Iqlim al-Tuffah region, an airstrike targeted Ain Bouswar-Jbaa, and several strikes occurred around Hermel.

In addition, intense airstrikes hit Baalbek, Chaat, and Younine.

Two additional strikes were directed at Kfar Roummane and a residential building located between Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Zawtar. The airstrikes also affected multiple villages and towns within Nabatieh, including Tayr Debba, Dibbine, Bedias, and Batouliyeh.

