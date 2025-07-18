The government hospital in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida in southern Syria has received "more than 400 bodies since Monday morning," including those of women and children, Omar Obeid, a doctor, told AFP on Friday.



"There is no more room in the morgue, the bodies are in the street" in front of the hospital, added Obeid, president of the Sweida branch of the Order of Physicians. Violence erupted Sunday evening with clashes between Druze fighters and local Bedouin tribes, followed by the intervention of Syrian government forces, who are accused of joining in the fighting against the minority group.





AFP