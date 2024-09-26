Arab Diplomatic Source to LBCI: Israel Rejects Proposals, but Mediators Remain Hopeful

An Arab diplomatic source informed LBCI that Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer has conveyed to U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein that Israel will continue its military operations in Lebanon and will not agree to the current proposals presented to it.



The source also confirmed that a meeting between the intelligence directors of the United States, Qatar, France, and Turkey has just commenced to discuss potential solutions to the escalating conflict.



Despite setbacks, mediators remain hopeful for a resolution. The French and Americans are expected to engage in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while Qatari and Turkish officials will meet with Iranian representatives to explore diplomatic paths forward.