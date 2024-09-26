News
Head of one of Hezbollah's air force units, Mohammed Srur, killed in Israeli strike; Netanyahu approves assassination operation: Reports
Lebanon News
2024-09-26 | 10:21
Head of one of Hezbollah's air force units, Mohammed Srur, killed in Israeli strike; Netanyahu approves assassination operation: Reports
The head of one of Hezbollah's air force units, Mohammed Srur, was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Thursday, two security sources told Reuters.
In turn, the Israeli Channel 14 reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved and oversaw the recent assassination operation in Beirut.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Mohammed Srur
Israel
Beirut
Benjamin Netanyahu
