News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
31
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
31
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah announces death of commander Mohammed Hussein Srur following Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-26 | 17:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah announces death of commander Mohammed Hussein Srur following Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
Hezbollah announced the death of commander Mohammed Hussein Srur, also known as "Hajj Abu Saleh," following an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Thursday.
He was born in 1973 in the town of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon.
According to Reuters, Srur served as the head of one of Hezbollah's air force units.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Mohammed Hussein Srur
Israel
Strike
Beirut
Next
Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Israeli, Hezbollah, and Hamas positions stall US ceasefire proposal
Raymond Khattar: Rescue teams ill-equipped amid Israeli airstrikes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:31
Israel army announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:31
Israel army announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah targets Sheikh Mohammed Amro, head of Hezbollah in Mount Lebanon and North
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah targets Sheikh Mohammed Amro, head of Hezbollah in Mount Lebanon and North
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs: Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israel claims more strikes hit Hezbollah weapons sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israel claims more strikes hit Hezbollah weapons sites in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:56
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Kiryat Ata settlement with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
02:56
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Kiryat Ata settlement with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Middle East News
02:24
Israeli army detects and intercepts missiles fired from Lebanon at Haifa Bay
Middle East News
02:24
Israeli army detects and intercepts missiles fired from Lebanon at Haifa Bay
0
Lebanon News
02:18
Fuel prices rise while diesel drops in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:18
Fuel prices rise while diesel drops in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
01:48
Israeli airstrike in Chebaa kills 9; rescue teams continue efforts to clear rubble
Lebanon News
01:48
Israeli airstrike in Chebaa kills 9; rescue teams continue efforts to clear rubble
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:03
Qatar says 'not aware of a direct link' between Lebanon, Gaza truce talks
Lebanon News
05:03
Qatar says 'not aware of a direct link' between Lebanon, Gaza truce talks
0
Lebanon News
02:56
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Kiryat Ata settlement with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
02:56
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Kiryat Ata settlement with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 1,247; over 150,000 displaced: Minister
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 1,247; over 150,000 displaced: Minister
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Hezbollah-procured walkie-talkies explode, causing injuries and damage
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Hezbollah-procured walkie-talkies explode, causing injuries and damage
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:19
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
08:19
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:26
Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Israeli, Hezbollah, and Hamas positions stall US ceasefire proposal
Lebanon News
05:26
Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Israeli, Hezbollah, and Hamas positions stall US ceasefire proposal
2
Lebanon News
09:25
Arab Diplomatic Source to LBCI: Israel Rejects Proposals, but Mediators Remain Hopeful
Lebanon News
09:25
Arab Diplomatic Source to LBCI: Israel Rejects Proposals, but Mediators Remain Hopeful
3
Lebanon News
08:19
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
08:19
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
4
Lebanon News
10:21
Head of one of Hezbollah's air force units, Mohammed Srur, killed in Israeli strike; Netanyahu approves assassination operation: Reports
Lebanon News
10:21
Head of one of Hezbollah's air force units, Mohammed Srur, killed in Israeli strike; Netanyahu approves assassination operation: Reports
5
Lebanon News
17:24
Hezbollah announces death of commander Mohammed Hussein Srur following Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
Lebanon News
17:24
Hezbollah announces death of commander Mohammed Hussein Srur following Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
6
Lebanon News
10:46
Driver injured in reported car explosion in Kahaleh area; Israeli drone strike suspected
Lebanon News
10:46
Driver injured in reported car explosion in Kahaleh area; Israeli drone strike suspected
7
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Mikati dismisses ceasefire agreement claims amid US diplomatic efforts
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Mikati dismisses ceasefire agreement claims amid US diplomatic efforts
8
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army says hits Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanon-Syria border
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army says hits Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanon-Syria border
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More