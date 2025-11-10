MP Samy Gemayel proposes constitutional amendment to enshrine Lebanon's neutrality

10-11-2025 | 06:40
MP Samy Gemayel proposes constitutional amendment to enshrine Lebanon&#39;s neutrality
3min
MP Samy Gemayel proposes constitutional amendment to enshrine Lebanon's neutrality

Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel announced the submission of a constitutional amendment to include the principle of “neutrality” in the preamble of Lebanon’s Constitution.

Speaking during a press conference at Parliament, attended by several MPs who signed the proposal, Gemayel said that after decades of debate and with many Lebanese longing to live in peace and security, “it is time to fulfill an old demand—to shield Lebanon from regional conflicts and spare it the cost of others’ wars, as has often been the case in our modern history.”

He explained that the amendment would add the following clause to the Constitution’s preamble:
“Lebanon is a neutral state that adheres to the principle of neutrality in all regional and international conflicts, without this contradicting its legitimate right to defend its sovereignty and territory, or its commitments to international legality and humanitarian law.”

“This would make it a duty for all Lebanese to respect the principle of neutrality,” Gemayel added. “Neutrality does not mean giving up our right to defend our country. On the contrary, neutral countries such as Switzerland maintain strong, well-equipped defensive armies to protect themselves.”

Gemayel stressed that neutrality would strengthen internal unity, as no party would be able to engage in regional alliances or impose military partnerships on others. “This will help safeguard civil peace and national cohesion,” he said.

He also clarified that neutrality does not mean Lebanon’s withdrawal from the international arena. “Lebanon will remain an active member of the United Nations and the Arab League, continuing to defend just causes against injustice—without taking part in military conflicts alongside any side in the future.”

Calling neutrality a national, not sectarian, project, Gemayel said it serves all Lebanese by ensuring the country’s stability and prosperity.

He urged fellow lawmakers to support the proposal, and appealed to the president, prime minister, and all parliamentary blocs to adopt it and help secure its approval.

